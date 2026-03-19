March Madness Odds: 2 Best Bets for Wisconsin vs. High Point in the NCAA Tournament

Very few things in sports can match the unpredictability and excitement of March Madness.

The first round kicks off on Thursday, and we have for you a single-game betting piece for each of the day's 16 games. To see thoughts on other games, check out our full March Madness predictions page.

But for Wisconsin vs. High Point, here are my favorite bets.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published. Stats come from Bart Torvik, Sports Reference and KenPom.

High Point vs Wisconsin Best Bets for March Madness

Wisconsin has the reputation of a slow, slogging offense, but it's really not the case -- especially this year.

Total Points Over Mar 19 5:50pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Badgers are a decent 104th in adjusted tempo, and they're super efficient when they have the ball, ranking 11th in adjusted offense. They've netted at least 78 points in six straight games, averaging 84.3 points per game in that span -- and that's including a 65-point outing against Michigan's elite D.

They rely heavily on the three-ball, owning the nation's sixth-highest three-point attempt rate (52.6%) and hoisting up an average of 32.6 threes per game.

High Point brings a lot to the table, too, as far as the over is concerned. The Panthers are a respectable 66th in adjusted offense, and they also play fast, sitting 49th in adjusted tempo. On top of that, they're not very good on defense, ranking 161st.

The scoreboard operator should be busy in this one, especially if the Badgers get hot from downtown.

John Blackwell is one of the main cogs for the Badgers' offense, and I like him to net at least 20 points today.

To Score 20+ Points To Score 20+ Points John Blackwell (WIS) -120 View more odds in Sportsbook

For the season, Blackwell is averaging 19.0 points.

High Point -- as we broke down above -- is an over-friendly opponent. Not only are the Panthers blah on D, they're a pace-up matchup for the Badgers and can score enough offensively to force Wisconsin to keep its foot on the gas.

Blackwell is also likely to play huge minutes as he's logged at least 35 minutes in four consecutive games, so he should have plenty of opportunities to put the ball in the basket.

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.