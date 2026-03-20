March Madness Odds: 2 Best Bets for Virginia vs. Wright State in the NCAA Tournament

Very few things in sports can match the unpredictability and excitement of March Madness.

The first round wraps up with 16 Friday games, and we have a single-game betting piece for each game. To see our thoughts on other games, check out our full March Madness predictions page.

But for Virginia vs. Wright State, here are our favorite bets.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.

Virginia vs. Wright State Best Bets for March Madness

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Wright State @ Virginia Mar 20 5:50pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Matchup Overview

Virginia (29-5) brings a disciplined defensive system against Wright State (23-11), whose offense relies heavily on perimeter scoring.

Virginia’s style slows games dramatically and forces opponents to operate deep into the shot clock.

Recent Form

Virginia

Record: 8-2 last 10

Top defensive efficiency nationally

Wright State

Record: 6-4 last 10

Strong offensive numbers but against mid-major defenses

Historical Context

Virginia has a long history of low-scoring tournament games, and totals involving Virginia often skew under the posted line.

Best Bets

Under 144.5

Wright State +17.5

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.