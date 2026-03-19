March Madness Odds: 2 Best Bets for Texas vs. BYU in the NCAA Tournament

Very few things in sports can match the unpredictability and excitement of March Madness.

The first round kicks off on Thursday, and we have for you a single-game betting piece for each of the day's 16 games. To see thoughts on other games, check out our full March Madness predictions page.

But for BYU vs. Texas, here are my favorite bets.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published. Stats via Bart Torvik and KenPom.

Texas vs BYU Best Bets for March Madness

Per Torvik, BYU is the worst 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament, so this is a pretty friendly landing spot for Texas after the Longhorns' play-in win over NC State.

Moneyline Texas Mar 19 11:25pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

While having to travel from Dayton to Portland after Tuesday's game surely isn't ideal, Texas may benefit some from having a tourney game under its belt, and the Longhorns' 18th-ranked offense -- per KenPom -- should have success against a BYU defense ranked just 57th.

But to be honest, this recommendation is more about BYU. The Cougars are in shoddy form, going 6-9 across their past 15 games. From February 1st on, BYU ranks 45th overall on Torvik, including a brutal 143rd in defense.

Sans star guar Richie Saunders, the Cougars are reeling, and I side with Texas to win tonight.

Dybantsa is incredible and is the current favorite to be the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, according to FanDuel's NBA Draft odds. But I think the under is the side to be on here.

AJ Dybantsa (BYU) - Total Points AJ Dybantsa (BYU) Under Mar 19 11:25pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Twenty-eight points is a ton for a 40-minute college game. Dybantsa averaged 25.3 points per game this season, and while he's got a 40-ball on his resume from three games ago, that outburst was the only time in the last six BYU games in which Dybantsa went over 27.5 points.

The thing that worries me most is that Dybantsa is elite at getting to the free-throw line, but all in all, Dybantsa under 27.5 points is my favorite way to bet this game.

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.