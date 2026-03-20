March Madness Odds: 2 Best Bets for Texas Tech vs. Akron in the NCAA Tournament

Very few things in sports can match the unpredictability and excitement of March Madness.

The first round wraps up with 16 Friday games, and we have a single-game betting piece for each game. To see our thoughts on other games, check out our full March Madness predictions page.

But for Texas Tech vs. Akron, here are our favorite bets.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.

Akron vs. Texas Tech Best Bets for March Madness

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Akron @ Texas Tech Mar 20 4:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Matchup Overview

Texas Tech (22-10) is a defensive-first Big 12 team facing Akron (29-5), one of the best mid-major programs in the country this year.

The Red Raiders lost a key interior presence earlier in the season, which has forced them into smaller defensive rotations. Akron’s guards excel in pick-and-roll offense and perimeter shooting.

Recent Form

Texas Tech

Record: 5-5 last 10

Defense still strong but offense inconsistent

Heavy reliance on guard creation

Akron

Record: 9-1 last 10

MAC tournament champions

Strong perimeter shooting

Historical Context

MAC champions frequently outperform expectations in the tournament. Teams like Buffalo, Kent State, and Ohio have produced close first-round games in the past decade.

Texas Tech has historically been strong defensively in tournament play, which gives them an edge late.

Best Bets

Texas Tech ML

1st Half Akron +4.5

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.