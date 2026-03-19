March Madness Odds: 2 Best Bets for Gonzaga vs. Kennesaw State in the NCAA Tournament

Very few things in sports can match the unpredictability and excitement of March Madness.

The first round kicks off on Thursday, and we have for you a single-game betting piece for each of the day's 16 games. To see thoughts on other games, check out our full March Madness predictions page.

But for Kennesaw State vs. Gonzaga, here are my favorite bets.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published. Stats via Bart Torvik and KenPom.

Gonzaga vs. Kennesaw State Best Bets for March Madness

Kennesaw State plays very fast -- 19th in adjusted tempo -- and that could spell trouble versus Gonzaga.

1st Half Spread 1st Half Spread Gonzaga -12.5 -112 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Zags already operate at an above-average tempo (111th) and now they'll have a chance to run even more in a pace-up matchup against a Kennesaw State defense that ranks 193rd, per KenPom.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga's offense ranks 29th, so they should be able to take advantage of the extra possessions.

It'll likely be tough for Kennesaw State to keep up, and the Zags have a recent history of starting fast in their opening Big Dance games. Two years ago, they led by 23 at the half in the first round. Last season, Gonzaga was up 21 at the break.

Gonzaga should have a meaningful advantage in several departments tonight, and one of them is on the glass.

To Record 8+ Rebounds To Record 8+ Rebounds Graham Ike (GONZ) -164 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Zags rank 15th in total rebound rate (55.4%), and 6-foot-9 Graham Ike can control the boards against Kennesaw State.

Ike averages 8.2 rebounds per game for the campaign, and he's logged at least 35 minutes in three straight games.

A safe bet to see good minutes and with Gonzaga's ninth-ranked D -- per KenPom -- likely to force a lot of defensive-rebound opportunities, Ike can pull down at least eight boards tonight.

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.