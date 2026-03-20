March Madness Odds: 2 Best Bets for Arizona vs. Long Island in the NCAA Tournament

Very few things in sports can match the unpredictability and excitement of March Madness.

The first round wraps up with 16 Friday games, and we have a single-game betting piece for each game. To see our thoughts on other games, check out our full March Madness predictions page.

But for Arizona vs. Long Island, here are our favorite bets.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.

Arizona vs. LIU Best Bets for March Madness

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Long Island University @ Arizona Mar 20 5:35pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Matchup Overview

Arizona (32-2) enters the tournament as one of the top overall seeds and national title favorites. LIU (24-10) earned its bid by winning its conference tournament.

Arizona’s depth is the key factor: multiple players averaging near double figures and a balanced attack that makes defensive game-planning difficult.

Recent Form

Arizona

Record: 9-1 last 10

Won conference regular season and tournament

Averaging nearly 80 points per game

LIU

Record: 7-3 last 10

Played competitive games but against weaker competition

Historical Context

No 16-seed has historically beaten a No. 1 seed outside rare events -- it's happened just twice. Arizona has historically performed well in early tournament rounds, especially when entering as a top seed.

Best Bets

Arizona 1st Half -17.5

Over 150.5

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.