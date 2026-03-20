March Madness Odds: 2 Best Bets for Arizona vs. Long Island in the NCAA Tournament
Very few things in sports can match the unpredictability and excitement of March Madness.
The first round wraps up with 16 Friday games, and we have a single-game betting piece for each game. To see our thoughts on other games, check out our full March Madness predictions page.
But for Arizona vs. Long Island, here are our favorite bets.
All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.
Arizona vs. LIU Best Bets for March Madness
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Matchup Overview
Arizona (32-2) enters the tournament as one of the top overall seeds and national title favorites. LIU (24-10) earned its bid by winning its conference tournament.
Arizona’s depth is the key factor: multiple players averaging near double figures and a balanced attack that makes defensive game-planning difficult.
Recent Form
Arizona
- Record: 9-1 last 10
- Won conference regular season and tournament
- Averaging nearly 80 points per game
LIU
- Record: 7-3 last 10
- Played competitive games but against weaker competition
Historical Context
No 16-seed has historically beaten a No. 1 seed outside rare events -- it's happened just twice. Arizona has historically performed well in early tournament rounds, especially when entering as a top seed.
Best Bets
- Arizona 1st Half -17.5
- Over 150.5
Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.