March Madness: Final Four Odds for Each Sweet 16 Team
The NCAA Tournament field has been whittled down to 16 teams as we enter the second week of the NCAA Tournament.
Heading into the Sweet 16, which teams own the best Final Four odds?
Using the college basketball odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, let's take a look at the 2026 Final Four odds.
All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.
Final Four Odds Entering the Sweet 16
Which college basketball bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.