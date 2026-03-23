March Madness: Final Four Odds for Each Sweet 16 Team

The NCAA Tournament field has been whittled down to 16 teams as we enter the second week of the NCAA Tournament.

Heading into the Sweet 16, which teams own the best Final Four odds?

Using the college basketball odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, let's take a look at the 2026 Final Four odds.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Final Four Odds Entering the Sweet 16

Team to Reach Final 4 Team to Reach Final 4 Duke -120 Arizona -135 Michigan -170 Connecticut +390 Purdue +210 Iowa State +300 Houston +105 Michigan State +500 Illinois +220 Arkansas +700 Alabama +1100 Nebraska +490 St. John's +500 Tennessee +750 Iowa +750 Texas +1400 View more odds in Sportsbook

Which college basketball bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.