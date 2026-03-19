March Madness Best Bets Today: Odds, Predictions and Top Picks for Thursday’s Early Games

The NCAA Tournament is officially here, and Thursday’s early slate gives us several strong betting opportunities across the board.

From potential upsets to totals with value, we’re targeting the best March Madness bets today based on matchup edges, tempo, and team profiles.

Let’s break down the top bets for today’s early games.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.

Best Bets for Early Games Today: March Madness

March Madness Early Slate Games Thursday

TCU vs. Ohio State

Troy vs. Nebraska

South Florida vs. Louisville

High Point vs. Wisconsin

Siena vs. Duke

McNeese State vs. Vanderbilt

Moneyline South Florida Mar 19 5:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is one of the strongest upset spots of the early slate.

Why South Florida stands out:

Elite rebounding profile, second-chance points edge

Physical style that can disrupt Louisville’s rhythm

Louisville has been inconsistent offensively

South Florida fits the exact profile of a live 11-seed underdog — and historically, this seed range delivers.

Total Points Over Mar 19 4:15pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is one of the best totals on the board.

Why the over makes sense:

Both teams can play at a moderate-to-fast tempo

Ohio State relies heavily on perimeter scoring

TCU is comfortable pushing pace and attacking in transition

With both teams capable of scoring in bunches, this sets up as a higher-possession game than the market implies.

Spread Betting McNeese Mar 19 7:15pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

McNeese State is a classic 12-seed with upset potential.

Why to back McNeese:

Strong defensive identity

Ability to control tempo

Vanderbilt can struggle when forced into half-court sets

Even if they don’t win outright, this profile makes them a strong spread play with moneyline upside.

Spread Betting Wisconsin Mar 19 5:50pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Wisconsin is one of the more trustworthy favorites on the early slate.

Why Wisconsin has the edge:

Disciplined defense

Strong half-court execution

Experience advantage

High Point may struggle to generate consistent offense against Wisconsin’s defensive structure.

Total Points Under Mar 19 4:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This game projects as one of the slower-paced matchups of the slate.

Why the under stands out:

Troy prefers to slow the game down

Nebraska plays a controlled offensive style

Tournament games tend to tighten up early

Fewer possessions + physical play = strong under conditions.

Spread Betting Duke Mar 19 6:50pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Duke is a heavy favorite and should control this game comfortably.

The only hesitation here is blowout variance, but from a matchup standpoint:

Massive talent gap

Depth advantage

Offensive firepower

Same Game Parlay Ideas for the Early Slate

Upset-Focused Card:

South Florida ML

McNeese State + Points

Troy/Nebraska Under

Favorites + Structure:

Wisconsin - Spread

Duke - Spread

TCU/Ohio State Over

Betting Strategy for Early Slate

Prioritize 11 and 12-seed value spots

Look for tempo mismatches (overs/unders)

Avoid overloading on heavy favorites

Early slate games often:

Start slower

Tighten defensively

Create value on underdogs

Final Thoughts

Thursday’s early window is loaded with opportunity — especially if you focus on historical upset ranges and matchup-driven edges.

Best Bets Recap:

South Florida ML

TCU vs. Ohio State Over

McNeese State + Points

Wisconsin - Spread

Troy vs. Nebraska Under

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.