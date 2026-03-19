March Madness Best Bets Today: Odds, Predictions and Top Picks for Thursday’s Early Games
The NCAA Tournament is officially here, and Thursday’s early slate gives us several strong betting opportunities across the board.
From potential upsets to totals with value, we’re targeting the best March Madness bets today based on matchup edges, tempo, and team profiles.
Let’s break down the top bets for today’s early games.
All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.
Best Bets for Early Games Today: March Madness
March Madness Early Slate Games Thursday
- TCU vs. Ohio State
- Troy vs. Nebraska
- South Florida vs. Louisville
- High Point vs. Wisconsin
- Siena vs. Duke
- McNeese State vs. Vanderbilt
Best Bet #1: South Florida Moneyline (+150) vs. Louisville
Moneyline
This is one of the strongest upset spots of the early slate.
Why South Florida stands out:
- Elite rebounding profile, second-chance points edge
- Physical style that can disrupt Louisville’s rhythm
- Louisville has been inconsistent offensively
South Florida fits the exact profile of a live 11-seed underdog — and historically, this seed range delivers.
Best Bet #2: TCU vs. Ohio State — Over 145.5
Total Points
This is one of the best totals on the board.
Why the over makes sense:
- Both teams can play at a moderate-to-fast tempo
- Ohio State relies heavily on perimeter scoring
- TCU is comfortable pushing pace and attacking in transition
With both teams capable of scoring in bunches, this sets up as a higher-possession game than the market implies.
Best Bet #3: McNeese State +12.5 vs. Vanderbilt
Spread Betting
McNeese State is a classic 12-seed with upset potential.
Why to back McNeese:
- Strong defensive identity
- Ability to control tempo
- Vanderbilt can struggle when forced into half-court sets
Even if they don’t win outright, this profile makes them a strong spread play with moneyline upside.
Best Bet #4: Wisconsin -10.5 vs. High Point
Spread Betting
Wisconsin is one of the more trustworthy favorites on the early slate.
Why Wisconsin has the edge:
- Disciplined defense
- Strong half-court execution
- Experience advantage
High Point may struggle to generate consistent offense against Wisconsin’s defensive structure.
Best Bet #5: Troy vs. Nebraska — Under 139.5
Total Points
This game projects as one of the slower-paced matchups of the slate.
Why the under stands out:
- Troy prefers to slow the game down
- Nebraska plays a controlled offensive style
- Tournament games tend to tighten up early
Fewer possessions + physical play = strong under conditions.
Best Bet #6: Duke -28.5 vs. Siena
Spread Betting
Duke is a heavy favorite and should control this game comfortably.
The only hesitation here is blowout variance, but from a matchup standpoint:
- Massive talent gap
- Depth advantage
- Offensive firepower
Same Game Parlay Ideas for the Early Slate
Upset-Focused Card:
- South Florida ML
- McNeese State + Points
- Troy/Nebraska Under
Favorites + Structure:
- Wisconsin - Spread
- Duke - Spread
- TCU/Ohio State Over
Betting Strategy for Early Slate
- Prioritize 11 and 12-seed value spots
- Look for tempo mismatches (overs/unders)
- Avoid overloading on heavy favorites
Early slate games often:
- Start slower
- Tighten defensively
- Create value on underdogs
Final Thoughts
Thursday’s early window is loaded with opportunity — especially if you focus on historical upset ranges and matchup-driven edges.
Best Bets Recap:
- South Florida ML
- TCU vs. Ohio State Over
- McNeese State + Points
- Wisconsin - Spread
- Troy vs. Nebraska Under
Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball odds to see the full menu of options.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.