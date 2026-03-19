March Madness: 2 Best Bets for Today's College Basketball Game -- Nebraska vs. Troy

Very few things in sports can match the unpredictability and excitement of March Madness.

The first round kicks off on Thursday, and we have for you a single-game betting piece for each of the day's 16 games. To see thoughts on other games, check out our full March Madness predictions page.

But for Nebraska vs. Troy, here are my favorite bets.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published. Stats come from Bart Torvik, Sports Reference and KenPom.

Nebraska vs Troy Best Bets for March Madness

Nebraska is a very strong all-around team with an elite defense, one ranked seventh by KenPom. But while the Huskers are great on the defensive end, they allow a lot of three-point attempts, which leads me to this player prop.

1+ Made Threes 1+ Made Threes Victor Valdes (TRO) -154 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Huskers surrender the highest three-point attempt rate of any NCAA Tournament team, with 49.3% of the shots they allow coming from beyond the arc.

Enter Valdes.

Valdes is not necessarily a good three-point shooter -- making only 22.3% of his three-balls this campaign -- but he takes 3.8 triples per game. That volume may get a boost due to the matchup versus a Huskers defense that is willing to concede three-point looks, and with Troy a 13.5-point 'dog, the Trojans may be aggressive from three later in the game if they're trying to make a comeback.

While defense is the strength of this Nebraska team, their offense can cook versus a Troy defense that sits just 166th, per KenPom.

Nebraska Total Points Over Mar 19 4:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Nebraska averages 77.3 points per game, and Troy will be one of the worst defenses they've gone up against this season.

In seven matchups against defenses that rank outside of the top 70 in adjusted defense, according to Torvik, the Huskers have averaged 79.3 points per game. Reminder: Troy's defense ranks 166th.

The Huskers can light it up today, and given that they've never won an NCAA Tournament game in program history, Nebraska will likely keep its foot on the gas.

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.