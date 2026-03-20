March Madness: 3 Best Bets for Today's College Basketball Game -- Miami vs. Missouri

Very few things in sports can match the unpredictability and excitement of March Madness.

The first round wraps up with 16 Friday games, and we have a single-game betting piece for each game. To see our thoughts on other games, check out our full March Madness predictions page.

But for Miami vs. Missouri, here are our favorite bets.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.

Missouri vs Miami Best Bets for March Madness

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Missouri @ Miami Mar 21 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Matchup Overview

Miami (25-8) features a balanced offense anchored by Malik Reneau.

Mizzou ranks outside the KenPom top 50 in both offense (51st) and defense (80th)

Recent Form

Miami has won four of six entering the Big Dance.

Mizzou has lost four of its past six games, including three in a row.

Best Bets

Miami -1.5

Over 147.5

1st Half Miami ML

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.