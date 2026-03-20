March Madness: 3 Best Bets for Today's College Basketball Game -- Iowa vs. Clemson

Very few things in sports can match the unpredictability and excitement of March Madness.

The first round wraps up with 16 Friday games, and we have a single-game betting piece for each game. To see our thoughts on other games, check out our full March Madness predictions page.

But for Iowa vs. Clemson, here are our favorite bets.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.

Clemson vs. Iowa Best Bets for March Madness

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Iowa @ Clemson Mar 20 10:50pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Matchup Overview

Clemson’s defense vs Iowa’s offense creates a classic contrast.

Recent Form

Both teams around .500 in last 10 but Iowa’s offense is more explosive. Hawkeyes are 31st in offense, per KenPom, while Clemson is 72nd.

Best Bets

Iowa -2.5

Under 129.5

1st Half Under 59.5

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.