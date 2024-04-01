March Madness 2024 Printable Final Four Bracket: Schedule and Betting Odds

The Elite Eight matchups of the NCAA men's tournament have concluded, confirming the teams that will continue to the next stage.

Final Four games will be played on Saturday, April 6th. Here is each team's seeding, betting odds, and schedule for the 2024 men's NCAA tournament in a printable bracket.

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Betting Odds

Here are each team's odds to win the NCAA men's basketball championship, via FanDuel Sportsbook.

NCAA Mens Basketball Championship 2024 FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Connecticut -180 Purdue +195 Alabama +1200 NC State +1800

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Schedule

Saturday, April 6th: Final Four

Monday, April 8th: National Championship

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Printable Bracket

Check out our printable brackets for the 2024 NCAA men's tournament:

Black-and-White Version: Download your printable bracket here.

Color Version: Download your printable bracket here.

