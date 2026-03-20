March Madness: 2 Best Bets for Today's College Basketball Game -- Purdue vs. Queen's

Very few things in sports can match the unpredictability and excitement of March Madness.

The first round wraps up with 16 Friday games, and we have a single-game betting piece for each game. To see our thoughts on other games, check out our full March Madness predictions page.

But for Purdue vs. Queen's, here are our favorite bets.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.

Purdue vs Queen's Best Bets for March Madness

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Queen's University @ Purdue Mar 20 11:35pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Matchup Overview

Purdue (27-8) faces a high-scoring Queens (21-13) team, one with six double-digit scorers.

The Boilers can also fill it up as they boast KenPom's top-ranked offense.

Matchup Overview

Purdue closed the regular season in shaky form but then won the Big Ten Tournament title.

Queen's has won six of its last seven games.

Best Bets

Queens +25.5

Over 163.5

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.