March Madness: 2 Best Bets for Today's College Basketball Game -- Michigan vs. Howard

Very few things in sports can match the unpredictability and excitement of March Madness.

The first round kicks off on Thursday, and we have for you a single-game betting piece for each of the day's 16 games. To see thoughts on other games, check out our full March Madness predictions page.

But for Michigan vs. Howard, here are my favorite bets.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published. Stats via Bart Torvik and KenPom.

Michigan vs Howard Best Bets for March Madness

There's probably never a good time for Howard to have to play Michigan, but I really don't think now is that time.

1st Half Howard Total Under Mar 19 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Wolverines are coming off a loss to Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament final. But it's not just that defeat, Michigan didn't play all that well -- at least by the ridiculously high standard they set in the regular season -- in any of its Big Ten Tourney games.

They may be ready to take out some frustration on Howard. They last two times Michigan faced non-power conference teams this year, they absolutely mauled them, beating McNeese 112-71 and besting LaSalle 102-50.

Michigan ended the year ranked first in KenPom D and should be able to neutralize a Howard offense that ranks just 268th. I'm expecting the Wolverines to come out and make a statement early.

Michigan rates out as an elite team in basically every way you can measure a basketball team, including on the boards, and I like Johnson to snag at least eight rebounds today.

To Record 8+ Rebounds To Record 8+ Rebounds Morez Johnson Jr. (MICH) -102 View more odds in Sportsbook

On the year, Michigan checks in 10th in total rebound rate (56.2%), and the 6-foot-9 Johnson has played at least 28 minutes in four of the previous five games.

Against Howard's 268th-ranked offense, there should be plenty of defensive rebounding opportunities for Johnson, and while it's fair to worry about him seeing a lot of minutes in a game with a 30.5-point spread, Johnson is capable of racking up boards in a hurry.

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.