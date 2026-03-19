March Madness: 2 Best Bets for Today's College Basketball Game -- Houston vs. Idaho

Very few things in sports can match the unpredictability and excitement of March Madness.

The first round kicks off on Thursday, and we have for you a single-game betting piece for each of the day's 16 games. To see thoughts on other games, check out our full March Madness predictions page.

But for Houston vs. Idaho, here are my favorite bets.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published. Stats via Bart Torvik and KenPom.

Houston vs. Idaho State Best Bets for March Madness

The Cougars tend to overwhelm their first-round foes in recent seasons, and I like them to cover in tonight's final game.

Spread Betting Houston Mar 20 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Over the past two seasons, Houston has been in similar first-round matchups to this one, and at the half, the Cougars have won by 38 and 40 points.

Houston is once again an elite squad across the board. KenPom ranks the Cougars fifth in defense and 13th in offense. They're miles in front of Idaho in both categories as the Vandals check in 176th in offense and 137th in defense.

This is a lopsided spread, but I'm backing Houston to generate another first-round blowout win.

There are a few reasons to back Cenac to go under 7.5 rebounds.

Chris Cenac Jr. (HOU) - Total Rebounds Chris Cenac Jr. (HOU) Under Mar 20 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

For starters, Idaho isn't a pushover on the glass. The Vandals rank a respectable 60th in total rebound rate (53.1%) this season.

Houston has been a truly elite rebounding team in the past, but they're more good than great in the rebounding department this campaign, finishing 93rd in total rebound rate (52.2%).

Lastly, Cenac's role can be volatile, with the freshman playing fewer than 20 minutes in two of his last five games. As a result, he's produced eight-plus rebounds just once in that five-game span.

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.