March Madness: 2 Best Bets for Today's College Basketball Game -- Georgia vs. Saint Louis

Very few things in sports can match the unpredictability and excitement of March Madness.

The first round kicks off on Thursday, and we have for you a single-game betting piece for each of the day's 16 games. To see thoughts on other games, check out our full March Madness predictions page.

But for Saint Louis vs. Georgia, here are my favorite bets.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published. Stats via Bart Torvik and KenPom.

Saint Louis vs. Georgia Best Bets for March Madness

Saint Louis enters the tournament in shaky form, and that puts me on the Bulldogs to cover as slight favorites.

Spread Betting Georgia Mar 20 1:45am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Billikens started off the season on fire and won 24 of their first 25 games. It's been downhill from there, though, as Saint Louis is 4-4 over their past eight games.

Their metrics have taken a nosedive. From February 1st on, Saint Louis ranks 109th overall on Torvik. They've struggled on both ends, checking in 156th on defense and 88th on offense.

Georgia has been performing much better, winning five of their final six regular-season games before a disappointing four-point loss to Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament. For the season, the Dawgs rank 32nd overall on KenPom and are 14th on offense.

The Bulldogs have the firepower to run away from a slumping Saint Louis squad.

As we just ran through, Saint Louis is really struggling of late, particularly on the defensive end. That makes this a sublime matchup for Wilkinson.

Jeremiah Wilkinson (UGA) - Total Points Jeremiah Wilkinson (UGA) Over Mar 20 1:45am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Dawgs' leading scorer, Wilkinson averaged 17.0 points per game this season. He takes an average of 5.1 free-throw attempts per night and hits 77.9% of his FTs.

Wilkinson ended the year on a cold streak, but prior to the past three games, he'd averaged 19.8 points per game over a six-game stretch and surpassed 16.5 points in all six of those games.

Facing an out-of-form Billikens defense, Wilkson can get back on track today.

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.