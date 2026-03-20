March Madness: 2 Best Bets for Today's College Basketball Game -- Alabama vs. Hofstra

Very few things in sports can match the unpredictability and excitement of March Madness.

The first round wraps up with 16 Friday games, and we have a single-game betting piece for each game. To see our thoughts on other games, check out our full March Madness predictions page.

But for Alabama vs. Hofstra, here are our favorite bets.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.

Alabama vs. Hofstra Best Bets for March Madness

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Hofstra @ Alabama Mar 20 7:15pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Matchup Overview

Alabama (23-9) runs one of the fastest offenses in college basketball. Hofstra (24-10) brings elite guard play led by Cruz Davis.

Recent Form

Alabama

9-1 last 10

Offense averaging over 80 PPG

Hofstra

11-1 last 12 entering tournament

Historical Context

Fast-paced teams tend to produce high totals in first-round games.

Best Bets

Over 158.5

1st Half Over 74.5

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.