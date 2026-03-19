March Madness: 2 Best Bets for Michigan State vs North Dakota State in the NCAA Tournament

Very few things in sports can match the unpredictability and excitement of March Madness.

The first round kicks off on Thursday, and we have for you a single-game betting piece for each of the day's 16 games. To see thoughts on other games, check out our full March Madness predictions page.

But for Michigan State vs. North Dakota State, here are my favorite bets.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published. Stats via Bart Torvik and KenPom.

Michigan State vs. North Dakota State Best Bets for March Madness

I think we'll see a slower pace in this game, and that leads me to the under.

Total Points Under Mar 19 8:05pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Michigan State ranks 253rd in adjusted tempo, per KenPom, while North Dakota State is 239th.

Sparty can be the main driver of this under. In addition to the slow pace, they are also excellent on D, slotting in 13th in KenPom defense.

NDSU hasn't faced anyone with close to the caliber of defense as Michigan State's, so they're likely in for a bit of a rude awakening, and I think the Spartans' top-tier defense can help push this game under 143.5 points.

Fears has been immense for MSU this season, and while he's averaging just 15.3 points per game for the campaign, his scoring has trended up lately.

Jeremy Fears Jr. (MSU) - Total Points Jeremy Fears Jr. (MSU) Over Mar 19 8:05pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Across the last five games, Fears has gone for at least 21 points four times. He's done that versus some quality defenses, and he should be able to cook against an NDSU defense that ranks 124th.

Although there's some blowout risk with the spread at 16.5 points, I think Fears -- the do-it-all point guard for Sparty -- will see close to his usual minutes and can fill it up today.

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.