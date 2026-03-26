March Madness: 2 Best Bets for Arizona vs. Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

Very few things in sports can match the unpredictability and excitement of March Madness.

The Sweet 16 is upon us, and we will have a single-game betting piece for each game. To see our thoughts on other games, check out our full March Madness predictions page.

But for Arizona vs. Arkansas, here are my favorite bets.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published. Stats via Bart Torvik and KenPom.

Arkansas vs. Arizona Best Bets NCAA Tournament

This is a lofty total for a college basketball game. Given how these two teams play, I think it should be a little higher.

Total Points Over Mar 27 1:45am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Arizona and Arkansas are fourth and fifth, respectively, in KenPom offense. They also both play pretty fast -- Arkansas is 17th in adjusted tempo while Arizona is 66th. This should be a track meet, and both offenses can fill it up.

The Wildcats, in particular, should be able to score plenty of points as the Razorbacks' defense ranks just 53rd. The matchup is a little tougher for Arkansas' offense as Arizona is third in defense.

Arkansas, though, is on fire on offense and has been in several shootouts lately, with the Razorbacks netting at least 82 points in seven straight games, including 94 and 97 through two NCAA Tournament games.

Arizona will likely be willing to run with Arkansas, and with the Razorbacks an 8.5-point underdog, John Calipari's team may need to up the tempo even more later in the game if they're trying to dig out of a hole.

An up-and-down game that is played at a fast pace sets up well for Jaden Bradley, but I think this line is a bit too high.

Jaden Bradley (ARIZ) - Total Points Jaden Bradley (ARIZ) Under Mar 27 1:45am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Bradley is scoring just 13.3 points per game this season, so his points prop being where it is tells you that the market is expecting this game to be a high-scoring environment.

As we touched on above, Arkansas pushes the pace (17th in adjusted tempo) and isn't that strong on defense (53rd). Arizona played some teams similar to that in Big 12 play as all of Oklahoma State, BYU and Kansas State are in the top 50 in tempo and outside the top 50 in defense. Bradley didn't do all that well in those matchups, scoring 13 or fewer points in three of the four games.

Bradley has shown the ability to erupt in some games this season, making this under a scary recommendation, but I think it's the right side to be on.

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.