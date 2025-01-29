NHL
Maple Leafs vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 29
The Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Minnesota Wild in NHL action on Wednesday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Maple Leafs vs Wild Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (30-18-2) vs. Minnesota Wild (29-17-4)
- Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Wild Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-176)
|Wild (+146)
|5.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (60.6%)
Maple Leafs vs Wild Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals (+152 to cover). Minnesota, the underdog, is -188.
Maple Leafs vs Wild Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Wild on January 29, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.
Maple Leafs vs Wild Moneyline
- Toronto is the favorite, -176 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +146 underdog on the road.