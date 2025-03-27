Maple Leafs vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 27

In NHL action on Thursday, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the San Jose Sharks.

Maple Leafs vs Sharks Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (43-25-3) vs. San Jose Sharks (19-42-9)

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Thursday, March 27, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-265) Sharks (+215) 5.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (66.2%)

Maple Leafs vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Maple Leafs. The Sharks are -118 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are -104.

Maple Leafs vs Sharks Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Sharks on March 27, with the over being -134 and the under +110.

Maple Leafs vs Sharks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Sharks-Maple Leafs, San Jose is the underdog at +215, and Toronto is -265 playing on the road.

