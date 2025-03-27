NHL
Maple Leafs vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 27
In NHL action on Thursday, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the San Jose Sharks.
Maple Leafs vs Sharks Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (43-25-3) vs. San Jose Sharks (19-42-9)
- Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-265)
|Sharks (+215)
|5.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (66.2%)
Maple Leafs vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Maple Leafs. The Sharks are -118 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are -104.
Maple Leafs vs Sharks Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Sharks on March 27, with the over being -134 and the under +110.
Maple Leafs vs Sharks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Sharks-Maple Leafs, San Jose is the underdog at +215, and Toronto is -265 playing on the road.