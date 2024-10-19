Maple Leafs vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 19

NHL action on Saturday includes the Toronto Maple Leafs taking on the New York Rangers.

Maple Leafs vs Rangers Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (3-1) vs. New York Rangers (3-0-1)

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: MSG

Maple Leafs vs Rangers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-126) Rangers (+105) 6.5

Maple Leafs vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (61.4%)

Maple Leafs vs Rangers Puck Line

A line has not yet been set for this contest.

Maple Leafs vs Rangers Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Rangers on October 19, with the over at +104 and the under at -128.

Maple Leafs vs Rangers Moneyline

The Maple Leafs vs Rangers moneyline has Toronto as a -126 favorite, while New York is a +105 underdog on the road.

