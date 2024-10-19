menu item
NHL

Maple Leafs vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 19

NHL action on Saturday includes the Toronto Maple Leafs taking on the New York Rangers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Maple Leafs vs Rangers Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (3-1) vs. New York Rangers (3-0-1)
  • Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: MSG

Maple Leafs vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Maple Leafs (-126)Rangers (+105)6.5

Maple Leafs vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (61.4%)

Maple Leafs vs Rangers Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this contest.

Maple Leafs vs Rangers Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Rangers on October 19, with the over at +104 and the under at -128.

Maple Leafs vs Rangers Moneyline

  • The Maple Leafs vs Rangers moneyline has Toronto as a -126 favorite, while New York is a +105 underdog on the road.

