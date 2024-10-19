Maple Leafs vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 19
NHL action on Saturday includes the Toronto Maple Leafs taking on the New York Rangers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.
Maple Leafs vs Rangers Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (3-1) vs. New York Rangers (3-0-1)
- Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: MSG
Maple Leafs vs Rangers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
|Maple Leafs (-126)
|Rangers (+105)
|6.5
Maple Leafs vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (61.4%)
Maple Leafs vs Rangers Puck Line
- A line has not yet been set for this contest.
Maple Leafs vs Rangers Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Rangers on October 19, with the over at +104 and the under at -128.
Maple Leafs vs Rangers Moneyline
- The Maple Leafs vs Rangers moneyline has Toronto as a -126 favorite, while New York is a +105 underdog on the road.