NHL

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL's Sunday slate includes the Toronto Maple Leafs facing the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (37-20-2) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (24-29-9)
  • Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: TNT

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-184)Penguins (+152)6.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (63.7%)

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Maple Leafs. The Penguins are -168 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +136.

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Penguins on March 2, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Pittsburgh is the underdog, +152 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -184 favorite despite being on the road.

