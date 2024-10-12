menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 12

In NHL action on Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (1-1) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (1-1)
  • Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-192)Penguins (+158)-Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (70.8%)

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-154 to cover). And Toronto, the favorite, is +128.

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Maple Leafs vs Penguins October 12 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Maple Leafs vs. Penguins reveal Toronto as the favorite (-192) and Pittsburgh as the underdog (+158) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup