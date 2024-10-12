Maple Leafs vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 12
In NHL action on Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Maple Leafs vs Penguins Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (1-1) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (1-1)
- Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: NHL Network
Maple Leafs vs Penguins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-192)
|Penguins (+158)
|-
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (70.8%)
Maple Leafs vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-154 to cover). And Toronto, the favorite, is +128.
Maple Leafs vs Penguins Over/Under
- The over/under for the Maple Leafs vs Penguins October 12 NHL matchup has not yet been set.
Maple Leafs vs Penguins Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Maple Leafs vs. Penguins reveal Toronto as the favorite (-192) and Pittsburgh as the underdog (+158) on the road.