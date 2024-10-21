menu item
NHL

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 21

The NHL's Monday schedule includes the Toronto Maple Leafs taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (3-2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (3-1)
  • Date: Monday, October 21, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Maple Leafs (-152)Lightning (+126)6.5

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (64.8%)

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this game.

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Over/Under

  • Maple Leafs versus Lightning, on October 21, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Maple Leafs vs Lightning Moneyline

  • Tampa Bay is a +126 underdog on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -152 favorite at home.

