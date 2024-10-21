Maple Leafs vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 21
The NHL's Monday schedule includes the Toronto Maple Leafs taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Maple Leafs vs Lightning Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (3-2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (3-1)
- Date: Monday, October 21, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: NHL Network
Maple Leafs vs Lightning Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
|Maple Leafs (-152)
|Lightning (+126)
|6.5
Maple Leafs vs Lightning Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (64.8%)
Maple Leafs vs Lightning Puck Line
- A line has not yet been set for this game.
Maple Leafs vs Lightning Over/Under
- Maple Leafs versus Lightning, on October 21, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Maple Leafs vs Lightning Moneyline
- Tampa Bay is a +126 underdog on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -152 favorite at home.