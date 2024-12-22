Maple Leafs vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23

The Toronto Maple Leafs versus the Winnipeg Jets is on the NHL schedule for Monday.

Maple Leafs vs Jets Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (21-11-2) vs. Winnipeg Jets (24-10-1)

Date: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Jets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-114) Jets (-105) 5.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Jets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jets win (52.1%)

Maple Leafs vs Jets Puck Line

The Jets are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-265 to cover). And Toronto, the favorite, is +210.

Maple Leafs vs Jets Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Maple Leafs-Jets game on December 23, with the over available at -134 and the under at +110.

Maple Leafs vs Jets Moneyline

Winnipeg is a -105 underdog on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -114 favorite at home.

