NHL

Maple Leafs vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23

Data Skrive

The Toronto Maple Leafs versus the Winnipeg Jets is on the NHL schedule for Monday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Maple Leafs vs Jets Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (21-11-2) vs. Winnipeg Jets (24-10-1)
  • Date: Monday, December 23, 2024
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Jets Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-114)Jets (-105)5.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (52.1%)

Maple Leafs vs Jets Puck Line

  • The Jets are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-265 to cover). And Toronto, the favorite, is +210.

Maple Leafs vs Jets Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Maple Leafs-Jets game on December 23, with the over available at -134 and the under at +110.

Maple Leafs vs Jets Moneyline

  • Winnipeg is a -105 underdog on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -114 favorite at home.

