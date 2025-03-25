NHL
Maple Leafs vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 25
In NHL action on Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Philadelphia Flyers.
Maple Leafs vs Flyers Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (42-25-3) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (28-35-9)
- Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Flyers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-240)
|Flyers (+195)
|5.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (76.4%)
Maple Leafs vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Flyers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Maple Leafs. The Flyers are -134 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +110.
Maple Leafs vs Flyers Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Flyers on March 25, with the over being -118 and the under -104.
Maple Leafs vs Flyers Moneyline
- Philadelphia is a +195 underdog on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -240 favorite at home.