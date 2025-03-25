Maple Leafs vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 25

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Maple Leafs vs Flyers Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (42-25-3) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (28-35-9)

Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Tuesday, March 25, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-240) Flyers (+195) 5.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (76.4%)

Maple Leafs vs Flyers Puck Line

The Flyers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Maple Leafs. The Flyers are -134 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +110.

Maple Leafs vs Flyers Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Maple Leafs-Flyers on March 25, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Maple Leafs vs Flyers Moneyline

Philadelphia is a +195 underdog on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -240 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!