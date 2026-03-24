Mammoth vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Utah Mammoth taking on the Edmonton Oilers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Mammoth vs Oilers Game Info

Utah Mammoth (37-28-6) vs. Edmonton Oilers (34-28-9)

Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Tuesday, March 24, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: ESPN+

Mammoth vs Oilers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Mammoth (-134) Oilers (+114) 6.5 Mammoth (-1.5)

Mammoth vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mammoth win (57.4%)

Mammoth vs Oilers Puck Line

The Mammoth are favored by 1.5 goals against the Oilers. The Mammoth are +176 to cover the spread, while the Oilers are -225.

Mammoth vs Oilers Over/Under

Mammoth versus Oilers on March 24 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -112 and the under -108.

Mammoth vs Oilers Moneyline

Utah is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a +114 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!