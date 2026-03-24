NHL
Mammoth vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24
NHL action on Tuesday includes the Utah Mammoth taking on the Edmonton Oilers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Mammoth vs Oilers Game Info
- Utah Mammoth (37-28-6) vs. Edmonton Oilers (34-28-9)
- Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2026
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Coverage: ESPN+
Mammoth vs Oilers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Mammoth (-134)
|Oilers (+114)
|6.5
|Mammoth (-1.5)
Mammoth vs Oilers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Mammoth win (57.4%)
Mammoth vs Oilers Puck Line
- The Mammoth are favored by 1.5 goals against the Oilers. The Mammoth are +176 to cover the spread, while the Oilers are -225.
Mammoth vs Oilers Over/Under
- Mammoth versus Oilers on March 24 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -112 and the under -108.
Mammoth vs Oilers Moneyline
- Utah is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a +114 underdog on the road.