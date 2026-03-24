FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Mammoth vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Mammoth vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Utah Mammoth taking on the Edmonton Oilers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Mammoth vs Oilers Game Info

  • Utah Mammoth (37-28-6) vs. Edmonton Oilers (34-28-9)
  • Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2026
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Mammoth vs Oilers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Mammoth (-134)Oilers (+114)6.5Mammoth (-1.5)

Mammoth vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Mammoth win (57.4%)

Mammoth vs Oilers Puck Line

  • The Mammoth are favored by 1.5 goals against the Oilers. The Mammoth are +176 to cover the spread, while the Oilers are -225.

Mammoth vs Oilers Over/Under

  • Mammoth versus Oilers on March 24 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -112 and the under -108.

Mammoth vs Oilers Moneyline

  • Utah is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a +114 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup