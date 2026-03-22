Mammoth vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22

Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Utah Mammoth and the Los Angeles Kings.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mammoth vs Kings Game Info

Utah Mammoth (36-28-6) vs. Los Angeles Kings (28-25-16)

Date: Sunday, March 22, 2026

Sunday, March 22, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: ESPN+

Mammoth vs Kings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Mammoth (-172) Kings (+142) 5.5 Mammoth (-1.5)

Mammoth vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mammoth win (56.6%)

Mammoth vs Kings Puck Line

The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Kings are -172 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are +146.

Mammoth vs Kings Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Mammoth-Kings on March 22, with the over at -124 and the under at +102.

Mammoth vs Kings Moneyline

Utah is the favorite, -172 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +142 underdog on the road.

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