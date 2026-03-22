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NHL

Mammoth vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Mammoth vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22

Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Utah Mammoth and the Los Angeles Kings.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mammoth vs Kings Game Info

  • Utah Mammoth (36-28-6) vs. Los Angeles Kings (28-25-16)
  • Date: Sunday, March 22, 2026
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Mammoth vs Kings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Mammoth (-172)Kings (+142)5.5Mammoth (-1.5)

Mammoth vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Mammoth win (56.6%)

Mammoth vs Kings Puck Line

  • The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Kings are -172 to cover the spread, and the Mammoth are +146.

Mammoth vs Kings Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Mammoth-Kings on March 22, with the over at -124 and the under at +102.

Mammoth vs Kings Moneyline

  • Utah is the favorite, -172 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +142 underdog on the road.

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