Malik Nabers Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Malik Nabers and the New York Giants will face the Dallas Cowboys -- whose passing defense was ranked 17th in the league last season (218.1 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Considering Nabers for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Cowboys? We've got stats and info for you below.

Malik Nabers Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.7

10.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.6

13.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 83.22

83.22 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.41

Projections provided by numberFire

Nabers 2024 Fantasy Performance

Nabers was eighth at his position, and 56th overall, with 164.6 fantasy points (11.0 per game) last year.

In his one game this year, Nabers accumulated 7.1 fantasy points. He had 71 receiving yards on five catches (12 targets) and zero touchdowns.

Nabers picked up 29.1 fantasy points -- seven receptions, 171 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best performance last season, in Week 17 versus the Indianapolis Colts.

In Week 3 versus the Cleveland Browns, Nabers put up 20.2 fantasy points (his second-highest total last year), with these numbers: eight receptions, 78 yards and two touchdowns.

Nabers accumulated 4.1 fantasy points -- four catches, 41 yards, on eight targets -- in Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles, which was his poorest game of the year.

Nabers accumulated 4.8 fantasy points -- six receptions, 50 yards, on 10 targets -- in his second-worst game of the season (Week 10 versus the Carolina Panthers).

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas surrendered over 300 passing yards to just three QBs last season.

The Cowboys gave up at least one passing TD to 15 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Dallas allowed 10 players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Last year, the Cowboys allowed only three players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Dallas allowed seven players rack up over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

Against the Cowboys last season, 26 players hauled in a TD pass.

Against Dallas last year, two players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

On the ground, four players picked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Cowboys last season.

Against Dallas last season, 18 players ran for at least one TD.

Five players ran for multiple TDs in a game versus the Cowboys last year.

Want more data and analysis on Malik Nabers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.