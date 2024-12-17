Malik Nabers Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers will be up against the 24th-ranked passing defense of the Atlanta Falcons (225.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Nabers vs. Falcons Game Info

Matchup: New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons

New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.8

7.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.5

10.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 61.62

61.62 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Nabers Fantasy Performance

With 116.3 fantasy points in 2024 (9.7 per game), Nabers is the 22nd-ranked player at the WR position and 92nd among all players.

In his last three games, Nabers has produced 31.4 fantasy points (10.5 per game), as he's converted 37 targets into 23 catches for 230 yards and one TD.

Nabers has grabbed 35 balls (on 56 targets) for 344 yards and one touchdown in his last five games, good for 42.6 fantasy points (8.5 per game) during that timeframe.

The high point of Nabers' fantasy season so far was Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns, when he carried two times for four yards on his way to 20.2 fantasy points. He also had eight receptions (on 12 targets) for 78 yards with two touchdowns as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Malik Nabers stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles, grabbing four passes on eight targets for 41 yards (4.1 fantasy points).

Falcons Defensive Performance

Three players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Atlanta has allowed eight players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

Four players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to five players this season.

The Falcons have allowed 21 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Atlanta has allowed five players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

No player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Falcons this season.

Atlanta has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Falcons have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this year.

