Malik Nabers 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Malik Nabers is the fifth-most popular wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after posting 164.6 fantasy points a year ago (eighth among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the New York Giants player, continue reading.

Malik Nabers Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Nabers' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 164.6 56 8 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 159.9 56 11

Malik Nabers 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 17 against the Indianapolis Colts, Nabers posted a season-high 29.1 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: seven receptions, 171 yards and two touchdowns. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Vikings 6.6 7 5 66 0 Week 2 @Commanders 18.7 18 10 127 1 Week 3 @Browns 20.2 12 8 78 2 Week 4 Cowboys 11.1 15 12 115 0 Week 7 Eagles 4.1 8 4 41 0 Week 8 @Steelers 7.1 13 7 71 0 Week 9 Commanders 5.9 11 9 59 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Malik Nabers vs. Other Giants Receivers

The Giants called a pass on 58.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 41.8% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 31st in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Nabers' 2024 receiving figures stack up against his New York Giants teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Malik Nabers 170 109 1204 7 13 Wan'Dale Robinson 140 93 699 3 17 Darius Slayton 71 39 573 2 5 Theo Johnson 43 29 331 1 1

Want more data and analysis on Malik Nabers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.