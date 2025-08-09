Malik Nabers 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Malik Nabers is the fifth-most popular wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after posting 164.6 fantasy points a year ago (eighth among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the New York Giants player, continue reading.
Malik Nabers Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Nabers' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|164.6
|56
|8
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|159.9
|56
|11
Malik Nabers 2024 Game-by-Game
In Week 17 against the Indianapolis Colts, Nabers posted a season-high 29.1 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: seven receptions, 171 yards and two touchdowns. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Vikings
|6.6
|7
|5
|66
|0
|Week 2
|@Commanders
|18.7
|18
|10
|127
|1
|Week 3
|@Browns
|20.2
|12
|8
|78
|2
|Week 4
|Cowboys
|11.1
|15
|12
|115
|0
|Week 7
|Eagles
|4.1
|8
|4
|41
|0
|Week 8
|@Steelers
|7.1
|13
|7
|71
|0
|Week 9
|Commanders
|5.9
|11
|9
|59
|0
Malik Nabers vs. Other Giants Receivers
The Giants called a pass on 58.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 41.8% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 31st in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Nabers' 2024 receiving figures stack up against his New York Giants teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Malik Nabers
|170
|109
|1204
|7
|13
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|140
|93
|699
|3
|17
|Darius Slayton
|71
|39
|573
|2
|5
|Theo Johnson
|43
|29
|331
|1
|1
Want more data and analysis on Malik Nabers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.