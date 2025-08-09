FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Malik Nabers 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Malik Nabers 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Malik Nabers is the fifth-most popular wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after posting 164.6 fantasy points a year ago (eighth among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the New York Giants player, continue reading.

Malik Nabers Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Nabers' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points164.6568
2025 Projected Fantasy Points159.95611

Malik Nabers 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 17 against the Indianapolis Colts, Nabers posted a season-high 29.1 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: seven receptions, 171 yards and two touchdowns. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Vikings6.675660
Week 2@Commanders18.718101271
Week 3@Browns20.2128782
Week 4Cowboys11.115121150
Week 7Eagles4.184410
Week 8@Steelers7.1137710
Week 9Commanders5.9119590

Malik Nabers vs. Other Giants Receivers

The Giants called a pass on 58.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 41.8% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 31st in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Nabers' 2024 receiving figures stack up against his New York Giants teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Malik Nabers1701091204713
Wan'Dale Robinson14093699317
Darius Slayton713957325
Theo Johnson432933111

Want more data and analysis on Malik Nabers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

