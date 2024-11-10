Magic vs. Wizards NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 10

Magic vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024

Sunday, November 10, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: MNMT and FDSFL

The Orlando Magic (4-6) are favored (by 9 points) to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (2-5) on Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 222.5 points.

Magic vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -9 -112 -108 222.5 -110 -110 -391 +310

Magic vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (87.6%)

Magic vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Magic have covered the spread three times over 10 games with a set spread.

The Wizards have two wins against the spread in seven games this year.

Games involving the Magic have hit the over six times out of seven chances this season.

Wizards games this year have gone over the point total 71.4% of the time (five out of seven games with a set point total).

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner averages 19.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists, shooting 47.4% from the field and 35.4% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Suggs' numbers on the season are 16.3 points, 5.4 boards and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 33.8% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Paolo Banchero's numbers on the season are 29 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest, shooting 49.5% from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Moritz Wagner is averaging 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

Anthony Black is averaging 7.7 points, 4.1 assists and 2.8 boards.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole is averaging 20.7 points, 1.3 boards and 4.4 assists for the Wizards.

The Wizards receive 16.6 points per game from Bilal Coulibaly, plus 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Jonas Valanciunas' numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 57.6% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Alex Sarr gives the Wizards 9.6 points, 6.7 boards and 2.1 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 2.6 blocks (fourth in league).

Per game, Bub Carrington provides the Wizards 10.3 points, 5.1 boards and 5.3 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

