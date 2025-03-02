Magic vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 2

Magic vs. Raptors Game Info

The Toronto Raptors (18-42) are underdogs (+7) as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (29-32) at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 2, 2025 at Kia Center. The contest airs on FDSFL and SportsNet. The matchup's point total is set at 209.

Magic vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -7 209 -280 +230

Magic vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (77.6%)

Magic vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Magic have covered the spread in a game 29 times this season (29-32-0).

The Raptors are 32-26-2 against the spread this year.

This season, Magic games have hit the over 23 times out of 60 chances.

The Raptors have gone over the point total 51.7% of the time this year (31 of 60 games with a set point total).

At home, Orlando sports a better record against the spread (18-13-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (11-19-0).

In terms of over/unders, the Magic hit the over less consistently at home, as they've exceeded the total 11 times in 31 opportunities this season (35.5%). In away games, they have hit the over 12 times in 30 opportunities (40%).

Toronto has performed better against the spread at home (18-13-1) than on the road (14-13-1) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Raptors games have finished over 19 of 32 times at home (59.4%), and 12 of 28 away (42.9%).

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner averages 25 points, 5.6 boards and 4.9 assists.

Goga Bitadze's numbers on the season are 8.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 62.9% from the field.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 8.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Anthony Black averages 9.1 points, 2.8 boards and 3.2 assists, shooting 41.5% from the field.

Paolo Banchero is averaging 23.7 points, 7 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes is averaging 20 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Raptors.

RJ Barrett averages 21.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He is also draining 47.5% of his shots from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per contest.

Jakob Poeltl's numbers on the season are 14 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He is draining 61% of his shots from the floor (seventh in league).

The Raptors get 14.6 points per game from Gradey Dick, plus 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Chris Boucher's numbers on the season are 10 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He is draining 49.2% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 triples.

