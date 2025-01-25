Magic vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

Magic vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and FDSDETX

The Detroit Pistons (23-21) are slight underdogs (by 3 points) to continue a four-game road win streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (23-23) on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 211.5.

Magic vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -3 211.5 -146 +124

Magic vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Magic win (69%)

Magic vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Magic have covered the spread 23 times this season (23-23-0).

In the Pistons' 44 games this year, they have 23 wins against the spread.

Magic games have gone over the total 18 times out of 44 chances this season.

Pistons games this year have eclipsed the over/under 52.3% of the time (23 out of 44 games with a set point total).

Orlando has done a better job covering the spread in home games (14-9-0) than it has in road tilts (9-14-0).

The Magic have exceeded the total less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in eight of 23 home matchups (34.8%). In away games, they have hit the over in 10 of 23 games (43.5%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Detroit has a lower winning percentage at home (.381, 8-11-2 record) than away (.652, 15-7-1).

Looking at the over/under, Pistons games have finished over more frequently at home (11 of 21, 52.4%) than away (12 of 23, 52.2%).

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner's numbers on the season are 24.2 points, 5.5 boards and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 46.5% from the field and 31.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made treys.

Jalen Suggs averages 16.4 points, 4.1 boards and 3.7 assists.

Goga Bitadze averages 9.6 points, 8.2 boards and 2.4 assists.

Anthony Black is averaging 9.3 points, 3.6 assists and 2.7 rebounds.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 9.3 points, 1.9 boards and 2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 24.6 points, 6.5 boards and 9.4 assists. He is also draining 45.7% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Tobias Harris' numbers on the season are 13.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is sinking 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Jalen Duren averages 10.1 points, 9.8 boards and 2.3 assists. He is making 70.8% of his shots from the field (second in NBA).

The Pistons are getting 16.2 points, 2.9 boards and 1.8 assists per game from Malik Beasley.

The Pistons are getting 5.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Isaiah Stewart.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.