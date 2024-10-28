Magic vs. Pacers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 28

Magic vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and FDSIN

The Indiana Pacers (1-2) are 5.5-point underdogs against the Orlando Magic (2-1) at Kia Center on Monday, October 28, 2024. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on FDSFL and FDSIN. The point total is 224.5 for the matchup.

Magic vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -5.5 -110 -110 224.5 -110 -110 -230 +190

Magic vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (71.8%)

Magic vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Magic compiled a 51-31-0 record against the spread last season.

The Pacers had an ATS record of 10-7 as underdogs of 5.5 points or greater last year.

Last season, 37 Magic games hit the over.

Out of 82 Pacers games last year, 43 hit the over.

When playing at home last season, Orlando sported a better record against the spread (28-13-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (23-18-0).

Last year, Indiana was 23-18-0 at home against the spread (.561 winning percentage). On the road, it was 22-19-0 ATS (.537).

Magic Leaders

Per game, Paolo Banchero put up points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists last year. He also posted 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Franz Wagner collected 19.7 points, 5.3 boards and 3.7 assists per game last season. He also delivered 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Cole Anthony's numbers last season were 11.6 points, 3.8 boards and 2.9 assists per game. He made 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 treys.

Jalen Suggs' numbers last season were 12.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He made 47.1% of his shots from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 treys.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope collected 10.1 points, 2.4 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, plus 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam recorded 21.7 points last season, plus 4.3 assists and 7.1 rebounds.

Tyrese Haliburton averaged 20.1 points, 3.9 boards and 10.9 assists last year, shooting 47.7% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made treys per contest.

Myles Turner's numbers last season were 17.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 52.4% from the floor and 35.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

T.J. McConnell's stats last season were 10.2 points, 2.7 boards and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 55.6% from the field.

Aaron Nesmith's stats last season were 12.2 points, 3.8 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 49.6% from the floor and 41.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

