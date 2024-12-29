Magic vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 29

Magic vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 29, 2024

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Coverage: YES and FDSFL

The Orlando Magic (19-14) face the Brooklyn Nets (12-19) as 5.5-point favorites on Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET on YES and FDSFL. The matchup's over/under is set at 205.5.

Magic vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -5.5 205.5 -225 +188

Magic vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (77.1%)

Magic vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Magic have compiled a 19-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Nets are 15-14-2 this season.

Magic games have gone over the total 14 times out of 31 chances this season.

Nets games this season have hit the over on 15 of 31 set point totals (48.4%).

Orlando has a better record against the spread at home (12-4-0) than it does in away games (7-10-0).

The Magic have hit the over on the over/under in six of 16 home games (37.5%). They've done better in road games, topping the total in eight of 17 matchups (47.1%).

Brooklyn has been better against the spread on the road (11-5-1) than at home (4-9-1) this year.

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Nets' games have finished above the over/under at home (50%, seven of 14) than away (47.1%, eight of 17).

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner's numbers on the season are 24.4 points, 5.6 boards and 5.7 assists per game, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.0 made treys.

Jalen Suggs' numbers on the season are 16.8 points, 4.2 boards and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 41.2% from the floor and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Goga Bitadze is averaging 9.6 points, 2.0 assists and 8.4 rebounds.

Moritz Wagner is averaging 12.9 points, 4.9 boards and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Anthony Black averages 8.5 points, 2.7 boards and 3.5 assists, shooting 41.2% from the floor.

Nets Leaders

Cameron Johnson averages 19.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He is also sinking 49.2% of his shots from the floor and 42.9% from 3-point range, with 3.2 triples per game.

Per game, Nic Claxton provides the Nets 9.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Per game, Cameron Thomas provides the Nets 24.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Ben Simmons averages 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists. He is draining 56.5% of his shots from the floor.

Jalen Wilson averages 8.9 points, 3.4 boards and 1.9 assists. He is sinking 38.8% of his shots from the floor and 32.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.

