Magic vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 27

Magic vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: MSG and FDSFL

The New York Knicks (20-10) visit the Orlando Magic (19-13) after winning five home road in a row. The Knicks are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 27, 2024. The matchup's over/under is 211.5.

Magic vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -6.5 211.5 -260 +215

Magic vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (55.9%)

Magic vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 15 times in 30 games with a set spread.

The Magic have 19 wins against the spread in 32 games this season.

Knicks games have gone over the total 18 times out of 32 chances this season.

Magic games this season have eclipsed the over/under 43.8% of the time (14 out of 32 games with a set point total).

New York has covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as away games (50%). It has covered seven times in 14 games at home and eight times in 16 games when playing on the road.

When it comes to point totals, the Knicks hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total nine times in 14 opportunities this season (64.3%). In road games, they have hit the over nine times in 16 opportunities (56.2%).

Orlando has been better against the spread at home (12-3-0) than away (7-10-0) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Magic games have finished over six of 15 times at home (40%), and eight of 17 on the road (47.1%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.6 points, 3.5 assists and 13.7 rebounds.

Jalen Brunson averages 24.5 points, 3 boards and 7.6 assists, shooting 48% from the field and 42.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made treys per contest.

Josh Hart's numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, shooting 58.3% from the field (eighth in NBA) and 39.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

OG Anunoby's numbers on the season are 16.8 points, 5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 35.7% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 18.1 points, 3.3 boards and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner averages 24.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He is also draining 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.1% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.

Per game, Jalen Suggs gives the Magic 16.5 points, 4.2 boards and 3.9 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 1 block.

Goga Bitadze's numbers on the season are 9.4 points, 8.3 boards and 2 assists per contest. He is making 64.7% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Moritz Wagner gets the Magic 12.9 points, 4.9 boards and 1.4 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Anthony Black's numbers on the season are 8.5 points, 2.7 boards and 3.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 41.9% of his shots from the field.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.