Magic vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26

Magic vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026

Thursday, March 26, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and NBCS-CA

The Orlando Magic (38-34) will try to break a six-game winning streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (19-54) on Thursday, March 26, 2026 at Kia Center as big, 15.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSFL and NBCS-CA. The matchup's over/under is set at 229.5.

Magic vs. Kings Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -15.5 229.5 -1205 +750

Magic vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Magic win (80.1%)

Magic vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Magic have put together a 32-40-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Kings' 73 games this season, they have 28 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Magic have hit the over 39 times out of 73 chances this season.

Kings games this season have gone over the total in 36 of 73 opportunities (49.3%).

Orlando has done a better job covering the spread at home (17-20-0) than it has in road games (15-20-0).

The Magic have eclipsed the total in a lower percentage of games at home (54.1%) than road games (54.3%).

Against the spread, Sacramento has been better at home (15-21-1) than away (13-21-1).

Kings games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (20 times out of 38) than away (16 of 35) this season.

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero is averaging 22.7 points, 8.4 boards and 5.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Desmond Bane is averaging 20.3 points, 4.2 assists and 4.2 boards.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 11.9 points, 7.5 boards and 2.1 assists, shooting 51.1% from the floor and 32.4% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Suggs is averaging 13.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Tristan da Silva averages 9.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made treys per game.

Kings Leaders

DeMar DeRozan averages 18.2 points, 3 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He is also draining 49.5% of his shots from the floor.

Maxime Raynaud averages 11.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He is also sinking 56.9% of his shots from the field.

The Kings are receiving 9.3 points, 6.5 boards and 1.3 assists per game from Precious Achiuwa.

Malik Monk averages 12.7 points, 1.9 boards and 3 assists. He is sinking 43.2% of his shots from the field and 39.7% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.

The Kings are receiving 5.3 points, 7.7 boards and 1.3 assists per game from Dylan Cardwell.

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