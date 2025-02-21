Magic vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 21

Magic vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, February 21, 2025

Friday, February 21, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and FDSSE

The Memphis Grizzlies (36-19) are favored by 2.5 points against the Orlando Magic (28-29) on Friday, February 21, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on FDSFL and FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5.

Magic vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -2.5 223.5 -142 +120

Magic vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (52.1%)

Magic vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have put together a 35-18-2 record against the spread this season.

In the Magic's 57 games this year, they have 27 wins against the spread.

Grizzlies games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 35 times out of 57 chances this season.

Magic games this year have hit the over on 22 of 57 set point totals (38.6%).

Memphis sports a worse record against the spread at home (17-9-1) than it does on the road (18-9-1).

The Grizzlies have exceeded the total less consistently at home, hitting the over in 14 of 27 home matchups (51.9%). On the road, they have hit the over in 21 of 28 games (75%).

Orlando's winning percentage against the spread at home is .593 (16-11-0). On the road, it is .367 (11-19-0).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Magic's games have finished above the over/under at home (37%, 10 of 27) compared to away (40%, 12 of 30).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 22.9 points, 6.1 boards and 2.2 assists.

Desmond Bane averages 18.3 points, 5.8 boards and 5.4 assists.

Santi Aldama averages 12.8 points, 6.7 boards and 2.6 assists, shooting 48.7% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ja Morant is averaging 20.4 points, 7.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner is averaging 25.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Magic.

The Magic get 8.5 points per game from Goga Bitadze, plus 7.9 boards and 2.2 assists.

Jalen Suggs' numbers on the season are 16.2 points, 4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He is making 41% of his shots from the field and 31.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.2 triples.

Anthony Black's numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 2.6 boards and 3.3 assists per game. He is making 42.1% of his shots from the field.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 8.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He is making 45.8% of his shots from the floor.

