Magic vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 10

Magic vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Friday, January 10, 2025

Friday, January 10, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and FDSWI

The Milwaukee Bucks (19-16) face the Orlando Magic (22-17) as 5-point favorites on Friday, January 10, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET on FDSFL and FDSWI. The matchup has an over/under of 209 points.

Magic vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -5 209 -205 +172

Magic vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (51.3%)

Magic vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks have compiled a 15-19-1 record against the spread this season.

The Magic are 21-18-0 against the spread this year.

Bucks games have gone over the total 16 times out of 39 chances this season.

Magic games this season have hit the over 15 times in 39 opportunities (38.5%).

Against the spread, Milwaukee has fared worse at home, covering eight times in 19 home games, and seven times in 16 road games.

When it comes to point totals, the Bucks hit the over less consistently in home games, as they've eclipsed the total seven times in 19 opportunities this season (36.8%). In away games, they have hit the over nine times in 16 opportunities (56.2%).

This season, Orlando is 12-7-0 at home against the spread (.632 winning percentage). Away, it is 9-11-0 ATS (.450).

In terms of the over/under, Magic games have finished over seven of 19 times at home (36.8%), and eight of 20 away (40%).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers on the season are 31.3 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest, shooting 59.9% from the floor (seventh in league).

Damian Lillard averages 24.8 points, 4.4 boards and 7.4 assists.

Bobby Portis is averaging 13.9 points, 2.1 assists and 8.1 boards.

Brook Lopez's numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 48.8% from the floor and 37.3% from downtown, with an average of 2 made treys.

Taurean Prince is averaging 7.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Magic Leaders

Per game, Franz Wagner gives the Magic 24.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Magic get 16.4 points per game from Jalen Suggs, plus 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Goga Bitadze averages 9.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is sinking 62% of his shots from the field.

The Magic receive 9.3 points per game from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, plus 2 rebounds and 2 assists.

Per game, Moritz Wagner provides the Magic 12.9 points, 4.9 boards and 1.4 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

