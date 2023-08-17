2023 LSU Football Odds and Schedule
The LSU Tigers sport a record of 4-2 in 2023, ranking as the No. 22 team in the country. For the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.
LSU 2023 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|@ Florida State
|September 3
|L 45-24
|Tigers (-1.5)
|57.5
|2
|Grambling
|September 9
|W 72-10
|-
|-
|3
|@ Mississippi State
|September 16
|W 41-14
|Tigers (-9.5)
|54.5
|4
|Arkansas
|September 23
|W 34-31
|Tigers (-17.5)
|55.5
|5
|@ Ole Miss
|September 30
|L 55-49
|Tigers (-2.5)
|66.5
|6
|@ Missouri
|October 7
|W 49-39
|Tigers (-6.5)
|63.5
|7
|Auburn
|October 14
|-
|Tigers (-11.5)
|60.5
LSU Last Game
The Tigers get ready for their next game following a 49-39 win over the Missouri Tigers in their most recent game. Jayden Daniels had 259 yards on 15-of-21 passing (71.4%) for the Tigers in that matchup against the Tigers, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also added 15 carries for 130 yards and one rushing touchdown with his legs. On the ground, Logan Diggs rushed for 134 yards on 24 carries (5.6 yards per carry) and one touchdown. Malik Nabers accumulated six catches for 146 yards (24.3 per catch) and one touchdown against the Tigers.
LSU Betting Insights
- LSU has a 3-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60% of those games).
