2023 LSU Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The LSU Tigers sport a record of 4-2 in 2023, ranking as the No. 22 team in the country. For the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

LSU 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Florida State September 3 L 45-24 Tigers (-1.5) 57.5 2 Grambling September 9 W 72-10 - - 3 @ Mississippi State September 16 W 41-14 Tigers (-9.5) 54.5 4 Arkansas September 23 W 34-31 Tigers (-17.5) 55.5 5 @ Ole Miss September 30 L 55-49 Tigers (-2.5) 66.5 6 @ Missouri October 7 W 49-39 Tigers (-6.5) 63.5 7 Auburn October 14 - Tigers (-11.5) 60.5 View Full Table

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

LSU Last Game

The Tigers get ready for their next game following a 49-39 win over the Missouri Tigers in their most recent game. Jayden Daniels had 259 yards on 15-of-21 passing (71.4%) for the Tigers in that matchup against the Tigers, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also added 15 carries for 130 yards and one rushing touchdown with his legs. On the ground, Logan Diggs rushed for 134 yards on 24 carries (5.6 yards per carry) and one touchdown. Malik Nabers accumulated six catches for 146 yards (24.3 per catch) and one touchdown against the Tigers.

LSU Betting Insights

LSU has a 3-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60% of those games).

The Tigers have gone 3-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60% of those games).

See more stats and analysis about LSU on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the LSU Tigers on FanDuel today!