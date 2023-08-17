FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 LSU Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
2023 LSU Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The LSU Tigers sport a record of 4-2 in 2023, ranking as the No. 22 team in the country. For the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

LSU 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ Florida StateSeptember 3L 45-24Tigers (-1.5)57.5
2GramblingSeptember 9W 72-10--
3@ Mississippi StateSeptember 16W 41-14Tigers (-9.5)54.5
4ArkansasSeptember 23W 34-31Tigers (-17.5)55.5
5@ Ole MissSeptember 30L 55-49Tigers (-2.5)66.5
6@ MissouriOctober 7W 49-39Tigers (-6.5)63.5
7AuburnOctober 14-Tigers (-11.5)60.5
LSU Last Game

The Tigers get ready for their next game following a 49-39 win over the Missouri Tigers in their most recent game. Jayden Daniels had 259 yards on 15-of-21 passing (71.4%) for the Tigers in that matchup against the Tigers, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also added 15 carries for 130 yards and one rushing touchdown with his legs. On the ground, Logan Diggs rushed for 134 yards on 24 carries (5.6 yards per carry) and one touchdown. Malik Nabers accumulated six catches for 146 yards (24.3 per catch) and one touchdown against the Tigers.

LSU Betting Insights

  • The Tigers have gone 3-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60% of those games).

