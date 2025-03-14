Loyola Chicago vs Saint Louis Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for A-10 Tournament

The No. 4 seed Loyola Chicago Ramblers (21-10, 12-6 A-10) and the No. 5 seed Saint Louis Billikens (19-13, 11-7 A-10) square off in the A-10 tournament Friday at Capital One Arena, tipping off at 2 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: USA

USA Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Saint Louis win (51.7%)

Here's a look at some betting insights for Loyola Chicago (-1.5) versus Saint Louis on Friday. The total has been set at 141.5 points for this game.

Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Loyola Chicago has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Saint Louis has compiled a 12-18-0 ATS record so far this year.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Loyola Chicago (9-11) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (45%) than Saint Louis (3-7) does as the underdog (30%).

The Ramblers have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered eight times in 16 games at home, and they've covered seven times in 10 games on the road.

The Billikens have been better against the spread at home (7-8-0) than on the road (4-8-0) this season.

Loyola Chicago is 12-6-0 against the spread in conference games this year.

Saint Louis' A-10 record against the spread is 10-9-0.

Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis: Moneyline Betting Stats

Loyola Chicago has won in 16, or 80%, of the 20 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Ramblers have a mark of 16-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -114 or better on the moneyline.

Saint Louis has won two of the 10 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (20%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -105 or longer, the Billikens have a 2-8 record (winning just 20% of their games).

Loyola Chicago has an implied victory probability of 53.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis Head-to-Head Comparison

Loyola Chicago is outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game with a +160 scoring differential overall. It puts up 74.2 points per game (165th in college basketball) and gives up 69 per contest (88th in college basketball).

Loyola Chicago's leading scorer, Jayden Dawson, is 444th in the country putting up 13.5 points per game.

Saint Louis has a +137 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.2 points per game. It is putting up 74.5 points per game, 154th in college basketball, and is allowing 70.3 per outing to rank 125th in college basketball.

Gibson Jimerson is 60th in the country with a team-high 18.5 points per game.

The Ramblers win the rebound battle by 2.5 boards on average. They record 31.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 200th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29 per outing.

Miles Rubin averages 5.2 rebounds per game (ranking 543rd in college basketball) to lead the Ramblers.

The Billikens average 32.3 rebounds per game (158th in college basketball), compared to the 32.2 of their opponents.

Kalu Anya leads the team with 7.8 rebounds per game (76th in college basketball).

Loyola Chicago scores 97.3 points per 100 possessions (139th in college basketball), while giving up 90.6 points per 100 possessions (106th in college basketball).

The Billikens' 97.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 124th in college basketball, and the 92.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 143rd in college basketball.

