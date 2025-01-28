Louisville vs Wake Forest Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 28

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-5, 7-2 ACC) will try to build on a three-game road win streak when they square off against the Louisville Cardinals (15-5, 8-1 ACC) on January 28, 2025 at KFC Yum! Center.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Louisville vs. Wake Forest Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Arena: KFC Yum! Center

Louisville vs. Wake Forest Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Louisville win (77.1%)

See the betting trends and insights below before making a wager on Tuesday's Louisville-Wake Forest spread (Louisville -7.5) or total (141.5 points).

Louisville vs. Wake Forest: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Louisville is 12-8-0 ATS this season.

Wake Forest has won 10 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 10 times.

When the spread is set as 7.5 or more this season, Louisville (3-4) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (42.9%) than Wake Forest (1-3) does as the underdog (25%).

The Cardinals sport a worse record against the spread at home (4-7-0) than they do in road games (6-0-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Demon Deacons have a lower winning percentage at home (.455, 5-6-0 record) than away (.500, 3-3-0).

Louisville has seven wins against the spread in nine conference games this year.

Wake Forest has beaten the spread seven times in nine ACC games.

Louisville vs. Wake Forest: Moneyline Betting Stats

Louisville has won in 11, or 78.6%, of the 14 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Cardinals have been a -319 moneyline favorite on seven occasions this season and won every game.

Wake Forest has gone 2-5 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 28.6% of those games).

The Demon Deacons have not yet won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +250 or longer in three chances.

Louisville has an implied victory probability of 76.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Louisville vs. Wake Forest Head-to-Head Comparison

Louisville's +192 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.4 points per game (70th in college basketball) while giving up 69.8 per outing (126th in college basketball).

Chucky Hepburn's team-leading 15.1 points per game ranks 244th in the nation.

Wake Forest outscores opponents by 4.4 points per game (posting 70.0 points per game, 289th in college basketball, and allowing 65.6 per contest, 40th in college basketball) and has a +88 scoring differential.

Hunter Sallis' 18.9 points per game paces Wake Forest and ranks 34th in college basketball.

The Cardinals come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 6.3 boards. They are recording 36.0 rebounds per game (30th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.7 per contest.

J'Vonne Hadley tops the Cardinals with 7.6 rebounds per game (105th in college basketball action).

The Demon Deacons average 30.6 rebounds per game (290th in college basketball) while conceding 31.8 per outing to opponents. They are outrebounded by 1.2 boards per game.

Tre'Von Spillers tops the team with 8.5 rebounds per game (46th in college basketball).

Louisville averages 101.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (71st in college basketball), and gives up 88.8 points per 100 possessions (104th in college basketball).

The Demon Deacons rank 283rd in college basketball averaging 91.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 45th, allowing 85.7 points per 100 possessions.

