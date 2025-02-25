Louisville vs Virginia Tech Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 25

The Virginia Tech Hokies (12-15, 7-9 ACC) will try to stop a four-game home losing streak when they square off against the Louisville Cardinals (21-6, 14-2 ACC) on February 25, 2025 at Cassell Coliseum.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Arena: Cassell Coliseum

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Louisville win (86.1%)

Before making an informed wager on Louisville-Virginia Tech outing (in which Louisville is a 10.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 146.5 points), below are some betting insights and trends for Tuesday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Louisville has compiled a 16-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Virginia Tech has won 12 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 15 times.

When the spread is set as 10.5 or more this season, Louisville (3-6) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (33.3%) than Virginia Tech (2-1) does as the underdog (66.7%).

The Cardinals have done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (9-1-0) than they have in home games (5-9-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Hokies have a lower winning percentage at home (.429, 6-8-0 record) than away (.667, 6-3-0).

Louisville has covered the spread 11 times in 16 conference games.

Virginia Tech has beaten the spread 10 times in 16 ACC games.

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

Louisville has been the moneyline favorite in 21 games this season and has come away with the win 17 times (81%) in those contests.

The Cardinals have yet to lose in nine games when named as moneyline favorite of -529 or better.

Virginia Tech has won seven of the 19 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (36.8%).

The Hokies have a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +390 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Louisville has a 84.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

Louisville is outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game with a +282 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.9 points per game (48th in college basketball) and gives up 69.4 per contest (100th in college basketball).

Chucky Hepburn is 214th in college basketball with a team-leading 15.6 points per game.

Virginia Tech has been outscored by 2.6 points per game (posting 69.1 points per game, 296th in college basketball, while conceding 71.7 per contest, 180th in college basketball) and has a -70 scoring differential.

Toibu Lawal leads Virginia Tech, putting up 12.9 points per game (533rd in college basketball).

The Cardinals are 31st in the country at 35.5 rebounds per game. That's 6.0 more than the 29.5 their opponents average.

J'Vonne Hadley's 7.3 rebounds per game lead the Cardinals and rank 132nd in college basketball action.

The Hokies win the rebound battle by 1.9 boards on average. They record 30.6 rebounds per game, 269th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 28.7.

Lawal's 7.1 rebounds per game lead the Hokies and rank 153rd in the nation.

Louisville's 102.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 45th in college basketball, and the 88.7 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 70th in college basketball.

The Hokies score 93.7 points per 100 possessions (245th in college basketball), while giving up 97.2 points per 100 possessions (290th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!