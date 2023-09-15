Louisville vs Indiana Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

The college football slate on Saturday includes the Louisville Cardinals taking on the Indiana Hoosiers.

Louisville vs Indiana Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Louisville: (-385) | Indiana: (+300)

Louisville: (-385) | Indiana: (+300) Spread: Louisville: -10.5 (-104) | Indiana: +10.5 (-118)

Louisville: -10.5 (-104) | Indiana: +10.5 (-118) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Louisville vs Indiana Betting Trends

Louisville has one win against the spread this year.

Louisville has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this year.

One of Louisville's two games this season has gone over the point total.

Indiana has but one win versus the spread this season.

Indiana has covered every time (1-0) as a 10.5-point or greater underdog this season.

Indiana and its opponent have yet to hit the over this season.

Louisville vs Indiana Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (88.4%)

Louisville vs Indiana Point Spread

Indiana is listed as an underdog by 10.5 points (-118 odds), and Louisville, the favorite, is -104 to cover.

Louisville vs Indiana Over/Under

The over/under for the Louisville versus Indiana game on September 16 has been set at 50.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Louisville vs Indiana Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Louisville-Indiana, Louisville is the favorite at -385, and Indiana is +300.

Louisville vs. Indiana Points Insights

The Cardinals' average implied point total last season was 1.8 fewer points than their implied total in Saturday's game (29.2 implied points on average compared to 31 implied points in this game).

Last year, Louisville recorded more than 31 points in six games.

The average implied point total last season for the Hoosiers (34.7) is 14.7 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (20).

