2023 Louisville Football Odds and Schedule

The Louisville Cardinals, who are the 14th-ranked team in the country right now, are 6-0 so far in 2023. Take a look at their full schedule and results below.

Louisville 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Georgia Tech September 1 W 39-34 Cardinals (-7.5) 49.5 2 Murray State September 7 W 56-0 Cardinals (-43.5) 56.5 3 @ Indiana September 16 W 21-14 Cardinals (-9.5) 50.5 4 Boston College September 23 W 56-28 Cardinals (-13.5) 53.5 5 @ NC State September 29 W 13-10 Cardinals (-3.5) 56.5 6 Notre Dame October 7 W 33-20 Fighting Irish (-6.5) 53.5 7 @ Pittsburgh October 14 - Cardinals (-7.5) 44.5 View Full Table

Louisville Last Game

The Cardinals go into their next matchup after winning 33-20 over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in their last outing on October 7. Jack Plummer had 145 yards on 17-of-24 passing (70.8%) for the Cards in that matchup against the Fighting Irish, with one touchdown and no interceptions. On the ground, Jawhar Jordan rushed for 143 yards on 21 carries (6.8 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, adding two receptions for nine yards. Jamari Thrash reeled in eight balls for 75 yards (averaging 9.4 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the Fighting Irish.

Louisville Betting Insights

Louisville has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of four times this season, and they've won all of those games.

