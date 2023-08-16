FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Louisville Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Odds updated as of 7:00 AM

The Louisville Cardinals, who are the 14th-ranked team in the country right now, are 6-0 so far in 2023. Take a look at their full schedule and results below.

Louisville 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ Georgia TechSeptember 1W 39-34Cardinals (-7.5)49.5
2Murray StateSeptember 7W 56-0Cardinals (-43.5)56.5
3@ IndianaSeptember 16W 21-14Cardinals (-9.5)50.5
4Boston CollegeSeptember 23W 56-28Cardinals (-13.5)53.5
5@ NC StateSeptember 29W 13-10Cardinals (-3.5)56.5
6Notre DameOctober 7W 33-20Fighting Irish (-6.5)53.5
7@ PittsburghOctober 14-Cardinals (-7.5)44.5
Louisville Last Game

The Cardinals go into their next matchup after winning 33-20 over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in their last outing on October 7. Jack Plummer had 145 yards on 17-of-24 passing (70.8%) for the Cards in that matchup against the Fighting Irish, with one touchdown and no interceptions. On the ground, Jawhar Jordan rushed for 143 yards on 21 carries (6.8 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, adding two receptions for nine yards. Jamari Thrash reeled in eight balls for 75 yards (averaging 9.4 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the Fighting Irish.

Louisville Betting Insights

  • Louisville has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of four times this season, and they've won all of those games.
  • The Cardinals have been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of four times this season, and they've won each of those games.

