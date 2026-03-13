Louisiana Tech vs Missouri State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CUSA Tournament

The No. 9 seed Missouri State Bears (16-17, 8-12 CUSA) will play in CUSA tournament against the No. 4 seed Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (19-13, 11-9 CUSA) on Friday at Von Braun Center, beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Louisiana Tech vs. Missouri State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 13, 2026

Friday, March 13, 2026 Game time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville, Alabama Arena: Von Braun Center

Louisiana Tech vs. Missouri State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Louisiana Tech win (58.2%)

Read the betting insights and trends below before placing a bet on Friday's Louisiana Tech-Missouri State spread (Louisiana Tech -1.5) or total (134.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Louisiana Tech vs. Missouri State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Louisiana Tech has compiled a 16-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Missouri State has compiled an 18-12-0 record against the spread this year.

Louisiana Tech covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 54.5% of the time. That's less often than Missouri State covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (71.4%).

The Bulldogs have a better record against the spread when playing at home (8-6-0) than they do on the road (7-7-0).

The Bears' winning percentage against the spread at home is .467 (7-8-0). Away, it is .692 (9-4-0).

Louisiana Tech's record against the spread in conference action is 13-8-0.

Missouri State's CUSA record against the spread is 15-7-0.

Louisiana Tech vs. Missouri State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Louisiana Tech has been the moneyline favorite in 11 games this season and has come away with the win nine times (81.8%) in those contests.

The Bulldogs have a mark of 9-2 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -115 or better on the moneyline.

Missouri State has gone 4-10 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 28.6% of those games).

The Bears are 3-10 (winning just 23.1% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

Louisiana Tech has an implied victory probability of 53.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Louisiana Tech vs. Missouri State Head-to-Head Comparison

Louisiana Tech scored 73.9 points per game and allowed 68.4 last year, making them 175th in the nation offensively and 67th defensively.

Louisiana Tech collected 33.2 rebounds per game and conceded 28.9 boards last year, ranking 105th and 47th, respectively, in college basketball.

With 15.1 assists per game last year, Louisiana Tech was 74th in college basketball.

In terms of turnovers, Louisiana Tech was 246th in the nation in committing them (11.8 per game) last season. It was 297th in forcing them (10.1 per game).

Missouri State put up 68.0 points per game (318th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while giving up 70.9 points per contest (143rd-ranked).

Missouri State ranked 13th-best in the nation by allowing only 27.5 rebounds per game. It ranked 318th in college basketball by grabbing 29.5 boards per contest.

Missouri State averaged 12.2 assists per game, which ranked them 279th in college basketball.

Missouri State ranked 327th in the country with 13.0 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 79th with 12.4 forced turnovers per contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!