2024 Louisiana Tech Football Odds and Schedule

The currently unranked Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are 1-0 on the season. Their full results and 2024 schedule are outlined below.

Louisiana Tech 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Nicholls State Aug. 31 W 25-17 - - 3 @ North Carolina State Sept. 14 - Wolfpack (-21.5) 51.5 4 Tulsa Sept. 21 - - - 5 @ Florida International Sept. 28 - - - 7 Middle Tennessee Oct. 10 - - - 8 @ New Mexico State Oct. 15 - - - 9 UTEP Oct. 22 - - - View Full Table

Louisiana Tech Last Game

The Bulldogs matched up with the Nicholls State Colonels in their most recent game, winning 25-17. Blake Baker had 207 yards on 12-of-24 passing (50.0%) for the Bulldogs in that matchup against the Colonels, with one touchdown and two picks. He also added eight carries for 22 yards with his legs. In the running game, Marquis Crosby totaled 44 rushing yards on nine carries (4.9 yards per carry). In the receiving game, Marlion Jackson had 76 yards on three catches (25.3 per reception) with one touchdown in that game.

Louisiana Tech Betting Insights (2023)

Louisiana Tech compiled a 3-8-0 ATS record last year.

A total of five of the Bulldogs' games last season hit the over.

Louisiana Tech won three of the five games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (60%).

