Los Angeles Chargers Odds to Win 2025 Super Bowl

Currently, the Los Angeles Chargers sport +2500 odds to win the Super Bowl.

Chargers Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500 (Bet $100 to win $2,500)

+2500 (Bet $100 to win $2,500) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000 (Bet $100 to win $4,000)

+4000 (Bet $100 to win $4,000) Odds to Win the AFC West: +1000 (Bet $100 to win $1,000)

Chargers Stats Insights

The Chargers are averaging 326.4 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 19th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 11th, surrendering 317.1 yards per contest.

The Chargers own the 18th-ranked offense this year (22 points per game), and they've been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking best with just 14.5 points allowed per game.

Los Angeles is totaling 204.8 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 19th in the NFL. The defense ranks 12th, giving up 206.6 passing yards per game.

The Chargers are averaging 121.6 rushing yards per game on offense (12th in the NFL), and they rank 11th on the other side of the ball with 110.5 rushing yards allowed per game.

On defense, Los Angeles has been a top-five unit in terms of third-down efficiency, ranking second-best by surrendering a 32.3% third-down percentage. The team's offense ranks 16th (38.8% third-down percentage).

This season, the Chargers are accumulating 5.7 yards per play (15th in the league), while giving up 5.5 per play on the defensive side of the ball (ninth in the NFL).

Los Angeles has forced 13 total turnovers (12th in NFL) this season and have turned it over five times (first in NFL) for a turnover margin of +8, the fifth-best in the NFL.

Chargers Betting Insights

The Chargers are 11th-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+2500), and reside in the same spot according to the computer rankings.

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Chargers have experienced the 11th-smallest change this season, improving from +4000 at the beginning to +2500.

With odds of +2500, the Chargers have been given a 3.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Chargers Leaders

Justin Herbert has compiled 2,186 yards (218.6 ypg) on 176-of-277 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 182 rushing yards (18.2 ypg) on 41 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

J.K. Dobbins has racked up 726 yards on 152 carries while finding the end zone eight times as a runner.

Dobbins' game status for Monday's Week 12 matchup against the Ravens is unknown.

Ladd McConkey's 615 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 63 times and has collected 43 catches and four touchdowns.

McConkey's status for Monday is unknown.

Josh Palmer has grabbed 20 passes while averaging 40.6 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Tuli Tuipulotu has collected 7.0 sacks to pace the team, while also recording 8.0 TFL and 30 tackles.

Elijah Molden has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 44 tackles and five passes defended.

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl